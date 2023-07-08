It took courage to fly alone to Germany in 1955 when seven months pregnant, where she was reunited with her husband and gave birth to their first child.
It took courage to take six children ages 5 to 20 to New Zealand in support of his sabbatical.
It took courage to stand before high school English classes in the South Pacific as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, blessing her students with not only her knowledge but with her insights, just as she’d blessed her children.
That courage was motivated by a strong commitment to family, faith and education — values that would guide the decisions that would enrich her life.
Frances Marie Shoup Richardson has been an example of each of those priorities throughout the 90 years she celebrates on July 9.
Her support of family has been a constant, as has her strong faith in the gospel and solid commitment to education.
It was as a student at USU that she met her husband, Gary Haight Richardson. He was student body president and she was president of the Associated Women Students when their relationship flowered.
They married on July 19, 1954, and lived for a time in Germany while Gary served in the military. While in Europe, they found her grandmother’s Austrian family and began an association that has continued through generations.
Five more children would join their family, and each was blessed to have her encouragement and support, whether it was for music lessons or football practices.
Family trips always included the most interesting places thanks to her trusty guidebooks. The ultimate trip was their six shared months in New Zealand, where they fully embraced the culture and people.
College for each child was always a given. Her degree meant a lot to her and she knew a college education would benefit her children as well.
Travel was a constant. She and Gary shared many adventures in Europe, Hawaii and wherever her “treasures” lived.
The two served missions in Western Samoa, where they taught high school, and Hawaii, where she tutored students in English. She has been active in community organizations and has served in numerous callings, including as president of stake and ward Relief Societies and as a temple worker.
Fran and Gary share their love with 26 grandchildren and 38 great grandchildren, all of whom love her homemade brownies and the cards she signs with xoxox’s.
Her children and their spouses are Linda and Pat Neeley, Louise and Daren Shaw, Denise and Rick Callister, Brian and Carol Richardson, Darci and James Singer, and Stephanie and Brent White.
All are grateful for her love and support, her faith and example.
