Look who's turning 80 years old! Alan Nielsen, Hyrum. Alan was born November 12, 1939, in Hyrum. He was a very successful building contractor, having built several custom homes around Cache Valley. He is still very active, hunting, caring for and riding his five horses, riding their razor, spending time at their canyon properties, running his farm and caring for his wife Julie of 60 years, their four daughters, Alana, LeAnn, Mandy, and Angie, four great son-in-laws and 13 amazing grandchildren. The family will celebrate this day with a "SPECIAL" Thanksgiving with all the family. Thanks for all you do for us. We Love You.