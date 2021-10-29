On November 3, 1931, a beautiful baby girl named Alice Joy was born to Edward and Helen Koenig. She was raised on a ranch in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, along with an older brother, Glen Edward, and younger sister, Edna Louise.
As a young woman, Alice and her sister lived in Long Beach, California. In 1953 after giving a talk in church she met a handsome young man, soon after they were married in the Logan LDS Temple and began their journey together. In California they had three boys and a girl, later moving to Smithfield, Utah, they had an additional three girls and one boy for a total of eight. Curtis (Valerie), Kyle (Jeanette), Karla Jensen (Kevin), Kent (Brooke), Krista (Chris), Kenna Kimber (Dean) Katha Taylor (Ernie) Kelly, forty grandchildren, eighty great grandchildren and counting, and two great, great grandchildren.
Alice has given countless hours of service in numerous roles in church and the community throughout her life, including supporting programs and organizations that assist families, CAPSA, Habitat for Humanity, and The Family Place. Literacy was particularly important to Alice and she had fulfillment helping people learn to read. Moreover, she encouraged her children and grandchildren to develop their musical talents and gained much enjoyment from music, art and literary works.
Alice's family will gather together to celebrate her 90 years of life on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Youth Center in Smithfield Utah.