On a spring day, April 9, 1941, Ann was born to Grant Laurence and Erma Bingham Webb at the home of Erma’s sister Winona (Aunt Noan). Her father had told his co-workers, as he left work that night, they were going to welcome a new son. Instead, they welcomed their third daughter. Ann’s siblings are Sandra Bair, Sharlene Chatterton, Karla Shaw, Margeret Downs, Melanie Leatham, Jeffry, and Robert Webb. Ann has many nieces and nephews, great and great-great earning her the title of “favorite Aunt.”
Ann grew up in Smithfield, she attended Smithfield Summit Elementary and graduated from Smithfield Jr. High. She had a great time learning many lessons from wonderful teachers and making many special friends. It was in Smithfield where she learned many of life’s lessons — she loved helping in the home and learning how to mow a lawn. Her mother taught her to sew, iron, crocket, and embroider. She learned to play the piano practicing on her grandmother’s piano.
In the fall of 1956, the family relocated to Logan for her dad’s employment, requiring Ann to attend Logan High School rather than North Cache High School. She participated in shorthand, accounting, and bookkeeping. She enjoyed being in the ROTC sponsor corps and singing with the Chauntaires. Upon graduating from Logan High School and the LDS Seminary, she was employed at Thiokol as a secretary for four years.
Ann loved to sew, she learned from her mom on a Singer Treadle Machine then after receiving her first paycheck she purchased a Bernina Sewing Machine. She not only sewed for herself but made clothes for her mother and sisters. Eventually sewing formals, suits, uniforms, wedding dress, etc for many others. She was a stitcher for Utah Festival Opera.
In January 1977, Ann joined the English Department at Utah State University as secretary to the department head and office manager. She enjoyed working with the facility and staff across the campus. She always liked being able to interact with the students and retired in January 2006 after 28 years.
Music is an important part of her life, she was called to be the organist for Sunday School at age 16 and has continued through the years to be ward and stake organist, accompanying choirs soloists and providing music for countless funerals. One special opportunity was being able to accompany the Imperial Glee Club for 19 years.
An important part of Ann’s life is her membership in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her motto is “always service to others.”
