Our dad, Arlen L. “Ted” Hansen, was born on September 10, 1930, to Clarence Edmund and Gladys Roe Hansen, the second of three children.
If you would like to help us celebrate his birthday, please email any birthday wishes, condolences or “just want to catch up” messages to TedHansen90@gmail.com. He would love to hear from everyone!
Dad grew up in Logan and was actively involved in many sports. He ran track and field at Utah State Agricultural College (now USU). This helped him chase mom after they met while dragging Main St. in Logan!
Together, they had three pretty awesome children! Kent (LeeAnn), Rozanne and Cindy (Brett).
Dad has accomplished a lot in his life, graduating from USU with a Master’s Degree, managing the USU Photo Service where he traveled with the USU football/basketball teams, shooting the game film. He freelanced for Salt Lake City TV stations covering news events in the northern Utah area. He has directed, filmed and edited educational and scientific films, published a book on basic photography and had a photo published in Life magazine. He always had a camera with him, taking photos of everyone else, while he was only in a few!
Active his whole life, he participated in and won many medals at the Utah Summer Games, the Huntsman World Senior Games and National Masters Track and Field Championships. He still rides “Old Rusty,” the red one-speed bike he received when he was 12 years old. He has kept it in working order, except now it’s old and “Rusty.” His children have no prayer of keeping up to him!
Dad is known for taking care of everyone and always there to help out! Many have benefited from his service, especially his children. Financially, painting, babysitting, weeding & gardening, painting, building a house, creating things for the grandkids and much more. He’s afraid to go to one of his children’s homes for fear they’ll make him do more painting! Until COVID-19 hit, he made sure we all got together once a month to have dinner and spend time with each other!
Mom and Dad had been married 51 years when mom passed away in 2003. You could not find better parents anywhere than these two incredible people. Dad then met and married another amazing woman, Lenis Carlile, and they just celebrated 16 years of marriage! Did we also say dad believes in longevity? At least in age and marriages and well everything that he does. Lenis has 3 daughters: Camine (Ron), Cara (Weston) and Corynne (Robert), all awesome, as well!
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, TED/DAD/GRANDPA/GREAT GRANDPA! We love you! You will forever be a force for goodness, hard work, caring and sharing. 90 looks amazing on you!