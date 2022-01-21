Arlene Harris Mallory will celebrate her 80th birthday Jan. 26, 2022. She will be honored with a family dinner on Saturday, Jan. 29, at the Chuck-a-Rama Restaurant in Logan, UT. Arlene was born to Ersel Bronson Harris and Dayle June Goaslind Harris on Jan. 26, 1942, at home in Preston, Idaho. She is the fifth of six children in her family whom she considers them all her gems. Arlene always has expressed and told many a story of how wonderful and happy a childhood she had growing up. She sure loved her parents and siblings so. She attended school in Preston until the family moved to Logan in 1953. After graduating from Logan High School, Arlene married Sanford B. Mallory in the Logan LDS Temple and started a family. She became the mother of five children: Brad (Stacy) Mallory, Branson, Missouri; Yvonne Mallory, Smithfield, Utah; JanaLee (Scott) Gygi, Sandy, Utah; Tony (Diane) Mallory, Logan, Utah; Adam (Kerianna) Mallory, Lehi, Utah. She has 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Arlene has been a wonderful busy mother and homemaker who created a bit of heaven for her family. She spent her life working very hard raising 5 children and working with the trials that came with humble means and many blessings. Her best blessing, she always says, is her gratefulness for the gospel. A lifelong active member of the LDS Church with callings in the Primary and Relief Society has given her life raising her family so much joy. Mom gave her 3 sons choices to go on missions for the church and all three decided to go, so she needed to help with the expense to keep them out in the field doing the Lord’s work and was blessed to find a full time job with Bear River Mental Health Department and found a talent she didn’t realize she had and yet also have an income to help sustain extra income needed. We are so proud of you Mom. We hope you have a Happy Birthday, Mom and thank you for your love and support throughout the years. Love, your family. Mom loves company and would welcome you to come and celebrate her birthday from noon to 3:00 p.m.
