Barbara Jean Anderson Olson, was born Sept. 5, 1931, to Charles Carpenter Anderson and Luiewen Spencer Anderson in Cedar City, Utah.
Mom is the youngest of 6 children. She grew up in Glendale Utah enjoying Zion and Bryce Canyon as her back yard. She loved spending time with her family and helping her dad at home and the family ranch. She also took care of their home after her mother’s illness and hospitalization.
She served an LDS mission in Argentina. It is a cherished period of her life with many memories! It had a huge impact on her life and created friendships she continues to maintain to this day.
After her mission she worked in the church’s translation department under Gordon B. Hinckley and filled-in as a secretary for Pres. David O McKay.
Mom and Dad (Melvin) met while they were working in SLC. They were set-up on a blind date by good friends. It took a while to convince her to go, but in the end, she caved in! Dad showed up late but brought 12 long-stemmed roses. They then rushed to a Nat King Cole Concert at Lagoon. They were married 3 months later and celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary this year! They have 4 Children, Craig, Clair (Manami), Sheryl (Paul), Sheline (Brett), and many grand and great grandchildren. We figure she made the right choice to go!
Mom loved to travel visiting Asia, Europe, Argentina, and many places in the US. She has mementos from all those travels scattered around the house! Growing up, we had friends visit from many countries. This exposure to diverse cultures was a major influence on us all!
She was always a welcoming host to anyone we dragged home. Craig and his friends always gave her a hard time! One day they called her “Agnes” and the nickname stuck! There was no need to call and give warning. We just showed up and were welcome!
Mom served in the Temple for 9 years as a Spanish officiator. She loves speaking Spanish and continues to read her scriptures in Spanish. She has spent a life sharing her talents at church as an organist, pianist and teacher. Mom’s unwavering testimony of the gospel is evident in all aspects of her life.
Mom is an excellent seamstress. She received awards, and taught her kids and 4-H children how to sew. She sewed her beautiful wedding dress as well as many prom dresses.
Mom is enjoying renewed health this year after surviving COVID and enjoys walks outside and is fueled by her love of family and faith. Please join us in celebrating her 90th birthday!
Please email birthday wishes to moagnesmo4@gmail.com She would love to hear from you!