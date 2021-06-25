Bertha Jackson Diaz is celebrating her 80th birthday. She was born June 27, 1941, to Laura Van Orden and Bert Jackson. Bertha is the eldest of six siblings, DeMar (Connie) Jackson, Morris (Beverly) Jackson, Pauline Jackson, and the late LaVern and Karnold Jackson. Bertha was raised in Lewiston, Utah. She attended North Cache, and then moved to Logan to live with an aunt for her senior year, graduating in 1959 from Logan High School. After graduation, Bertha began traveling. She spent some time in South Texas where she met her future husband, Joe Diaz Sr. while working at a restaurant in Corpus Christi. He was the cook, and she was the car hop. They married November 15, 1967, and raised three children, Melanee (Stephen) Bingham, Hyrum, Utah, Joe Jr. (Jinger) Diaz, Chandler, Arizona, and Jason Diaz, Corpus Christi, Texas. They have 9 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
Bertha and Joe were married 45 years before his passing in 2013. They spent some years in Richmond, Utah, before returning to Joe’s native Corpus Christi, Texas. Bertha and Joe traveled many times to Mexico. They took trips to see their children and grandchildren in Utah and Arizona. After Joe’s passing Bertha continued traveling, and currently splits time living with all three of her children in Utah, Arizona, and Texas for part of the year. She has been to all states west of the Mississippi, as well as Niagara Falls, Canada, New York, Nauvoo, and Michigan.
As a member of the LDS church, Bertha has held callings in the Relief Society, Young Women, and Primary organizations. Bertha was a great support to her husband when he served as Bishop. They were members of the Corpus Christi, Texas 1st ward for over 30 years. They took many temple trips to Dallas, often traveling all night to get to the temple and serve, and then traveled all night home. It was a blessing when the Houston, and later the San Antonio temples were built.
Bertha is a talented quilter and has a great eye for matching and piecing. She worked at Singer Sewing Center in Corpus for 20 years, retiring in 2016. During that time, she quilted and donated to the Linus Project, and donated hundreds of handmade pillowcases to a local charity.
Family history is a great love of Bertha’s. She is currently the top indexer in her ward and stake.
A loyal pen pal, Bertha has written hundreds of letters over the years to stay in touch with family and friends. This has led to special relationships with her grandchildren, who have always looked forward to getting a letter or card in the mail from Granny. We love you so much Granny, Happy Birthday!