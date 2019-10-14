A celebration of the 80th birthday of Beth Hymas was held recently in Spanish Fork, hosted by her children.
She grew up in Paris, Idaho, where she was born on October 3, 1939, to Smith and Leona Gertsch.
After graduating from Fielding High School in 1957 she moved to Logan to attend Utah State University. During that time she met our dad, Keith, on a blind date, and that blind date turned into a 60 year anniversary on August 28. During these years they became parents to Cyndee, Tricia, Kris, and Scott.
Beth retired from USU with 20 years service, and she was active in her ward and stake. Mom and Dad moved to Spanish Fork 8 years ago because of health reasons. Except for 6 months in California they lived in Logan.
Beth found a lifetime interest of participating in a marathon. She walked her first marathon in St. George to celebrate her 60th birthday. Whether you run or walk the marathon course is still 26.2 miles. Because of bad feet she reluctantly retired from her passion after the 9th one.
Our mom has said she feels privileged to have 80 years of life—there are many who didn’t have that opportunity. We are happy you did Mom, and we love you.