Betty Jean Ricks was born on December 19, 1930, the youngest child of Wallace and Annie Ricks. She grew up in Benson, Utah, and graduated from North Cache High School. On June 10, 1949, she married Jay Goodsell in the Logan LDS temple. They lived in Newton, Utah, and raised their three children, Richard (deceased), Dixie, and Janis. Betty worked for many years at Mode O'Day and after retirement she and Jay served missions at Cove Fort Historical Site and at the Bishop Storehouse in St. George, Utah. They spent many winters in St. George volunteering at the St. George temple. They now reside at Pioneer Valley Lodge in North Logan, Utah. Happy 90th Birthday! We love you!
