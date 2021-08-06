Bonnie Fife Nielsen turns 90 on August 10, 2021. Bonnie was born in Providence to Lamont Walter and Mileta Andrus Fife. She lived in Providence until the ninth grade when her family moved to Nyssa, OR. Bonnie graduated from Nyssa high school. She attended the University of Idaho. She worked in Washington DC at the Pentagon.
While in Washington DC, Bonnie met Reece David Nielsen from Hyrum. They were married in the Logan Temple on April 2, 1952. After Reece finished his commitment in the Army, they moved to Hyrum on the family farm. Reece passed away November 18, 1998. Bonnie currently resides at the Blacksmith Fork Assisted Living Center in Hyrum. She enjoys receiving cards in the mail and visits from friends and family.
Bonnie is an active member in the LDS church, and has served in many positions of leadership and teaching. Bonnie has always been involved in giving back to the community. She served four years on the Hyrum City Council. She spent two years as the Chair of the USU Institutional Council and six years as an Institutional council member. She served on the county zoning Board of Adjustment for many years. She has been an active member in literary clubs, DUP, & Clerisy. She is truly an example of one who gives of her time to help others.
During her marriage, Bonnie and Reece enjoyed traveling as part of Reece’s time serving on Hyrum City council and as mayor in addition to his time as chairman of Intermountain Power Agency. She has traveled extensively in the US and Europe with family and friends. She enjoys reading and learning. Anyone who knows Bonnie appreciates her gardening skills. She always had a beautiful garden full of flowers.
Bonnie and Reece are the parents of one daughter and three sons. Cindy (Kim) Johnson Lewiston, UT; David, Hyrum; Todd (Patti) Layton, UT; Brad, Hyrum. She has 19 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.