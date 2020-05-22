We’re so grateful and excited to celebrate, and wish our mom, Bonnie Young, a happy 90th birthday on June 7th! Ninety years young, beautiful inside and out, still having fun, and going strong!
Bonnitta, daughter of Merl and Elmira Brown, was born in Logan, Utah. She is the third child of five. Raised by a widowed mother, and only three years old when her father died from an illness sustained in WWI. As children, they never went without, her mother always provided for their needs. Self reliance was instilled in her youth, and is something that she has carried with her throughout her life. She is a member of the Logan High School graduating class of 1948, and one of the few remaining classmates.
She met and fell in love with Ira Davis, and was married a month after graduating. Although this marriage ended in divorce she was blessed with five children; Linda (Jay) Lundberg, Brenda (Don) McCulloch, Rio (Chris) Davis, Cindy ((deceased) Archie) McDonald, and Jeanette (Max) Ferguson. Being a mother was her fondest dream. Bear Lake was always a favorite destination to go and spend time while raising her children. Rides in the Jeep were also something that the family enjoyed doing together. Her attitude is that it’s more important to spend time playing with the kids than it is to have a house that’s always clean and in tip-top shape.
Approaching 80 souls are blessed to call this gem of a woman Grandma Bonnie. One of the names that she is affectionately known by some of her grandchildren is Grandma Mom. As the matriarch of her growing family, she gathers them to her annual Christmas Eve Party. This has been a family tradition for her dating back close to 40 years.
As a single gal she was encouraged by some of her lady friends to go to a single’s dance where she met, eventually fell in love with, and soon after married the charming, witty, always had something to say, Alfred Young. Al was the love of her life. They were married for 28 years before Al passed away in March 2008. Together they spent a lot of time traveling and going to the Young family cabin in Island Park, ID. The two blended their families together and she gained four more daughters that have blessed her life, Ann ((deceased) Lynn) Facer, Elaine Roberts, Marina (Jerry) Heidt, and Lynn (Rich) Eckberg. Family has always meant everything to Bonnie and her capacity to love, accept, and include others is one of her most endearing attributes. Is it any wonder why so many people absolutely LOVE her!?
Bonnie worked for 20 years at Schreiber Foods, where she worked hard and was promoted to Quality Assurance and Lab Foreman. She made many good friends over the years and only a few enemies, but she always worked hard and treated everyone with dignity and respect. Regularly she would write poems and stories about her experiences and the people that she worked with. Her natural ability of storytelling and writing is one of her greatest joys and talents.
Church service has always been a part of Bonnie’s life. She loved being involved in the Road Shows when she lived in Hyde Park while raising her family. She unselfishly has served in various assignments and callings in the church, which has always been important to her. Her strong testimony in the gospel and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has sustained her all of her life.
Bonnie is a world traveler. Some of her favorite destinations include Israel, France, and Hawaii. In 2014, on the 70th anniversary of D-Day, she celebrated her 84th birthday by paying respects to all those that fought and gave their lives for the freedom and liberation of Europe in WWII on the fateful day by strolling the sands of Utah and Omaha Beach. Patriotism, her love of country, liberty, and freedom are at the core of this patriotic woman!
If you know anything about Bonnie it might just be her love for jewelry. Anytime someone will call and ask her what she is doing, almost always the reply will be, “Oh, just playing in my beads.” Over the many years she has made thousands of beautiful arrangements of necklaces, bracelets, and earrings. Every year she makes her annual trip to Tucson, Arizona to load up on beads, and gems to create something beautiful and new. Most likely if you know Bonnie you are a recipient of one of her creations. She has an eye for beauty and knows when something just doesn’t look right, and she will start all over.
Of all the qualities that Bonnie has mastered over her 90 years the most admirable is her ability to notice others. Naturally and effortlessly she makes people feel included. She recently said, “When you live to be as old as I am, most of your friends are gone.” This may be true, however, she continues to make friends, and she rarely forgets anyone’s name. The past 12 years she has made her home at the Pioneer Valley Lodge in North Logan, Utah, where she continues to reach out and make a difference in the lives of those around her. Today as a collective community of family and friends of Bonnie’s, we celebrate this amazing woman, her wit and charm, and example of compassion and love. Happy 90th Birthday, Mom!