Big Earl is 80!
Booker Earl Johnson was born on March 16, 1941, in Murray, Utah, the 3rd child of Booker and Belle (Hadley) Johnson, brother to Lillie Belle Anderton, Connie Alstrup and Larry Johnson. He grew up in Murray, Utah.
Dad married Mom, Eleanor D Schroeder, in the Salt Lake City Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on March 23, 1962. They have been married for 58 years (59 on the 23rd of March) and still going strong.
They moved to Paradise in 1979 where they have made their home the best place for their kids and grandkids to play.
Earl has served in many church callings including serving for 3 years in the Logan Temple. He always says his favorite calling was serving a mission in 2006-2008 at Martin’s Cove, Wyoming, because he had the best companion.
Earl has worked for many different companies through the years and even started his own business, Earl’s Pump Service. Daddy has always been a hard worker and taught every one of his kids his work ethic, as we all worked by his side.
On March 16th of 2008 we almost lost our Dad to Guillian Barre Syndrome and then again 2 years later. He fought valiantly and won, but it wasn’t without a cost, and Dad's health has been a struggle since then.
One of Dad’s favorite hobbies is wood turning. He loves sharing his creations with his family and friends and they are treasured keepsakes. Some of his other hobbies are bird watching, gardening, puzzles, reading, traveling, serving others, working on the acreage, taking trips in the side-by-side with friends, spending time with his sons and enjoying his family and grandkids.
Dad has a way of letting each of us know how much we are loved, we all know that we’re the favorite child. We want our Dad to know how much we love, appreciate and admire him for all the life lessons he has taught us through his love, example and testimony of the gospel.
Earl is loved by his wife Elly and their 10 children, Dody (Todd) Sheppard, Todd (Kari) Johnson, Fred (Ashley) Johnson, Sharon (Kevin) Brown, Shane (Lisa) Johnson, Elizabeth (Stirling) Vance, Ruth (Eric) Morrow, Lance (Erin) Johnson, Aaron (Shantel) Johnson, Adam (Emily) Johnson.
Papa, as he is lovingly called, spoils 51 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren who adore him.