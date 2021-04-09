Studies have shown that the more birthday cakes you’ve gotten, the longer you live. Boyd H. Brown will be celebrating his 90th birthday.
Boyd was born on 18 April 1931 in West Warren, Utah. His family moved to Vale, Oregon, when he was 5 to start a farm there. The family of his future wife Charilla Browning moved from Ogden, Utah, to Vale, Oregon, in 1946. He and Charilla started dating soon after that and became fast friends.
Boyd served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Central States Mission from 1951 to 1953. Charilla and both of their families met Boyd in Utah as he was returning from his mission so they could marry in the Temple. They were married on 6 February 1953 in the Logan Temple. They lived in Vale and Nyssa, Oregon, and then moved to Twin Falls, Idaho. They eventually moved to Logan, Utah, in 1962 to open a business, State Hardware, on Main Street in Logan. State Hardware carried hardware, wallpaper, and paint, but it was also, for years, one of the largest toy stores in Logan. State Hardware was also the Suzuki Motorcycle dealership in the area and sold snow skis, bicycles, and other sports equipment. Boyd was the manager and part owner of State Hardware until he retired early in 1984.
Boyd and Charilla traveled around the western states that first summer after retirement pulling a pop-up trailer. They decided during this time to start another business selling sunglasses and jewelry at regional events, county fairs, and flea-markets. They did that for 10 years, eventually selling their house in Logan and buying a park-model home in Quartzite, Arizona, and a home in Washington, Utah.
Boyd has served in many positions in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has been an active member his whole life.
Boyd and Charilla have four boys, Steven, Dennis, Harvey, and Ralph. Their son Ralph passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2014. Charilla passed away on 27 November 2017. They have 17 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren.
Boyd would love to hear from you. If you would like to send a card, please address it to:
Boyd H Brown
Spring Gardens
2654 Red Cliffs Dr
St. George, UT 84970-5886