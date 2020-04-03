Carol B. Eames will be celebrating her 80th birthday on April 7. She was born in 1940 to Elsa Atkinson and Orlando Balls. She is the baby of the family with three older siblings, Cecil (Mary) Balls, Gloria (Charles) Whipple, and Ruth (Jesse) Malmberg. She grew up in Hyde Park, Utah, and attended North Cache High School where she enjoyed participating in choir and musicals. She graduated in 1958. Carol was married to her first husband, Nolan S. Bingham, on July 17, 1958, in the Logan LDS temple. They welcomed four children into their home, Brad, Stephen, Nancy (Gray) and Lori (Greer). Nolan and Carol raised their family in Smithfield. Throughout the years, the family enjoyed snowmobiling and camping together. Nolan passed away in 2004 after a battle with Parkinson’s Disease.
Carol was employed at Dr. Stens Chritensen’s office as a receptionist for several years. She also worked at Smithfield Bearing, and Intermountain Hydraulic. She spent 20 years at Cache Valley Dairy, later renamed Dairy Farmers of America, from which she retired in 2005.
Carol was a talented bowler and participated in a Women’s Bowling League at Logan Lanes in the 1960s. She’s also very talented at painting ceramics, crochet, and embroidery needlework. She has a group of dear friends that has met monthly for over 50 years, and she has loved her association with them.
Carol has been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all her life. She’s held callings in the Relief Society, Young Women’s and Primary organizations. After the passing of Nolan, she worked as an officiator in the Logan Temple. She also spent several years as a service missionary at the LDS Distribution Center before it became a part of Deseret Book. She is currently a Primary teacher in the Foothills 1st ward and is a service missionary in the kitchen of the Logan Temple.
In 2007, she met her second husband, Kenneth J. Eames. They were married July 8, 2008. Together they have enjoyed cruising and traveling to Hawaii, the Panama Canal, Alaska, The Grand Canyon, and Wisconsin. They have been on many trips up to Island Park and Jackson Hole. They love fishing and enjoy traveling to see the Bar J Wranglers. Together they share 14 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Carol has a talent for remembering birthdays. She never fails to send a card, and always writes a heartfelt inscription that her children and grandchildren cherish for years to come. Today we wish to celebrate her and the wonderful life that she has led. We have had to postpone her party until further notice, but we will be celebrating sometime in the future. We love you Carol!