Our mom, Carolyn Kent Robinson was born on June 9, 1940, and will be celebrating her 80th birthday. She was born in Cornish, Utah, and has lived there all her life. As a teenager, mom loved playing softball. She was a fast pitch pitcher on a commercial softball team for many years. We still have ladies tell us what a good pitcher she was and that she always struck them out. Dad said that while they were dating, he wasn’t sure if she had any other clothes besides her softball uniform, that is all he ever saw her wear. Mom was just 16 when she married Ed Robinson on March 29, 1957, in the Logan Temple. Their children are Debbie (Brad) McKnight, Ron (deceased), Robyn (Todd) Wall, and Rachelle (Vaughn) Mickelson.
Mom loves Elvis. She has a shelf in her home full of Elvis memorabilia and owns and watches several movies he starred in. Mom enjoyed spending time with friends, going shopping, and talking, and laughing for hours with them. She was an excellent seamstress and made many beautiful quilts and macrame.
Mom was able to stay at home with us until we were all in school, then she went to work as an aid at Lewiston Elementary. She also worked in a hair salon for a short time, but gave perms and haircuts to family and friends for many years. Worked and retired from Presto Products. After retiring, she enjoyed spending time with her daughters and grandchildren, and camping and vacationing with their friends. She also loved serving in the Logan Temple cafeteria where she met a lot of wonderful people.
She had many church callings and loved to serve others. She was stake camp director, which was her favorite, and served in the YW’s and Primary.
Mom loves her growing family; she now has 11 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
Our mom is the greatest! We are so thankful for her and love her very much!