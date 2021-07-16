If you passed by the Grant and Gladys Nielsen home in Hyrum, Utah, on July 23, 1931, you would have seen Grant outside with the garden hose, spraying the siding of his home with cool water, trying anything possible to cool down the interior of the home. His wife, Gladys, was inside, bringing into the world their third child. A baby girl, whom they named Charlene, was born that day. Big sister Joyce welcomed the new addition. Baby Varrell had passed away two years earlier. Two brothers, Cardell and Garth, as well as two more sisters, Carolyn and ArlaDene, would complete the family. Growing up in Hyrum provided an idyllic childhood for Charlene. She was raised drinking fresh milk from her Father’s dairy farm and eating homegrown vegetables from her Mother’s immaculate vegetable garden. She attended school at Lincoln Elementary. Her best friend, Beverly Miller, lived next door. She rode horses with her cousins, Darwin and Clyde. In the winters, she would ice skate on the frozen pond near Aunt Ruby’s and Uncle Blaine’s home. Charlene caught the eye of a young man, Melroy Larsen. Mel asked Charlene to marry him while parked at the base of Logan Temple hill on August 7, 1948. She graduated from South Cache High and days later, June 6, 1949, was married to her sweetheart in the Logan Temple.The newlyweds began married life living in Hyrum while Mel completed his senior year at Utah State Agricultural College. After graduation, the couple moved to Rexburg, Idaho, where their first child, Craig was born. Life brought them to Logan, where they welcomed two sons, Corey and Kevin. A daughter, Mary Ann, was born in Ogden, Utah. Here Charlene served as Relief Society President in the Ogden 21st Ward. Her faith, testimony and love for others grew. A desire to return to their hometown was realized, and in the summer of 1969, the family moved into a new house on 700 East, which has become home for the past 52 years. Charlene has provided a lovely home and delicious home-cooked meals. She is known for her delicious shrimp salad, famous sugar cookies and fruit cake that she continues to make at Christmas time. Charlene enjoys embroidery work, watching sports, and reading. She loves photographs of family. She has provided a legacy of family history with her photo books and records. Her sweetheart and eternal companion, Mel, passed on August 11, 2012. Since Mel’s passing, she has continued to live life with a zest, knowing that's what he would want for her. As her children and posterity of 14 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren, we are excited to celebrate her ninety years of life! Happy Birthday!
