Charles Roland Howard was born on January 15, 1935, in Kuna, Idaho. He was the fourth of ten children born to Ralph and Mamie Howard. He grew up in Meridian, Idaho, and the surrounding area. He met Collette Eberhard while attending Ricks College. After he served a mission in the Western States Mission, they married, both graduated from BYU and moved back to Boise, Idaho, where they raised their family. Chuck taught Industrial Arts, Drafting and English at local schools but most of his teaching career was spent at Capital High School. He and Collette have four children; Kevin (Nancy), Sharma (Jed), Janna and Trevor (Johna). After retiring, Chuck and Collette moved to Wellsville to be nearer to their children and grandchildren.
Chuck has had many interests and accomplishments during his life. He ran for decades, running in many marathons and half marathons. He ran his last half marathon at the age of 78 with a time of 2:57. He always grew a magnificent garden. He served for many years in the Family History Center in Logan. He has served many years in the Logan Temple and continues to serve there.
Chuck and Collette have twelve grandchildren and eight great grandchildren with another on the way. Chuck loves his family and his favorite thing is to spend time with them.
Happy Birthday to our husband, dad, grandpa, friend and brother! We love you!