Chelsea Athel Bloxham was born March 12, 1936, to Orvil and Erma Austin in Cleveland, Idaho. She turned a young 85 on Friday. She attended Downey High School where she was involved in the student body and cheerleading. She also played the clarinet in the marching band. She married at the age of 16 and had 10 children. Her early adult life was spent being a farmers wife in Montana and Idaho where she drove a combine during the harvest. She also served as relief society president and served meals to many missionaries at her home on Sundays.
Chelsea loves to stay busy doing handiwork and is a master of cross stitching, crotchet and knitting. She donates much of her work to charities and homeless shelters but some may be found locally at select stores around the valley.
When her children were at home she baked bread daily made from the flour from the family farm. It was and still is delicious. Friends and neighbors always conveniently knew when to stop by for a hot buttery slice of their own.
She maintains a small garden at her home and shared the extra vegetables with family and neighbors. She also has several flower gardens around the yard that her and some of her daughters keep free from weeds.
Mountains and sunsets are two of her favorite things and she spent many days camping and observing nature. This is a passion she passed along to several of her children. Her favorite pastime used to be playing in the rivers and streams with her friend and furry companion, Lady, a black lab mix.
Presently, she is celebrating her 85th birthday and approaching her 10th anniversary with one of her childhood friends, Merl Bloxham, who recently celebrated his 95th birthday.
Chelsea has spent her life in service to others and sharing her many talents with those around her. She has made the world a brighter place and has taught her family exactly how determined and strong a woman can be. Love you mom!