Frank N. Christiansen was born July 20, 1938, in Logan, Utah to William and Drucilla Barker Christiansen. He grew up in Newton with brothers, Horace and Pete and sister Bernice (Nielsen).
He married Florene Roundy and they had: Donnette (Larry) Bodily, of Wellsville; Neal (Brenda) of Hyde Park; Janna (DelVon) Anderson, of Wellsville; and Tara (Dane) Dowd of Smithfield. He later married Gwen France of Hyrum and they had; Paige (Kurt) Porter, of Farr West; Kamron of West Point; Kolin (Jalane), Hyrum; and Kevin (Rita) of Palmer, AK. He is Grandpa to 26 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren.
He worked construction for several years and then retired as groundskeeper for the LDS church in 2002 after working there 21 years. He is still self-employed with a lawn care business and is also part-time animal control officer for Hyrum City.
He enjoys “Razr” rides with his family
Please join us for a birthday party on Saturday, July 7, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., at 799 E. 350 South in Hyrum to help us celebrate our dad turning 80! No gifts please — your “presence” is all we ask!
We love you, Dad, and wish you many more! L 4 Love!