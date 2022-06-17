Support Local Journalism

The family of Claude Long Jr. of Hyrum, has requested a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday Saturday, June 18. Family will celebrate this milestone with a dinner a Maddox.

Claude, the only son of Claude and Opal Long, was born June 18, 1937. He grew up in Colorado, with his three sisters and graduated from Alamosa High School in 1955. He married Sharon Thayn in March of 1959. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple in 1961. He worked in the insurance business for 25 years, the banking industry for 17 years, 10 years in retail and eight years driving a shuttle. He served as a Hyrum City Councilman for 12 years and was the Grand Marshal for Hyrum 4th of July parade. He’s served on the Senior Citizen Center board, the museum board and was the Mountain Crest band booster president.

His family includes wife of 63 years, Sharon Long of Hyrum; children, Cyndi and Jeff Falor of Hyde Park, Rodney and Cindy Long of Dayton, ID, Valorie Hancock of Hyrum, Byron and Anissa Long of Cheyenne, WY, and Nanette and Chris Jansen of Pierce, NE; 21 grandchildren (1 deceased); and 34 great-grandchildren (1 deceased).

Anyone wanting to send Claude a card wishing him a happy 85th can send cards to PO Box 332, Hyrum, UT 84319.

Happy Birthday DAD, we love you!

