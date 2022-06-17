...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Most valley locations of Utah east of I-15, including
the Wasatch Front.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A
few power outages are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are expected across
the area and may suddenly and significantly reduce visibility
in some locations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
If dense dust is observed blowing across or approaching the
roadway, pull your vehicle off the pavement as far as possible,
stop, turn off lights and set the emergency brake. Do not keep
your foot on the brake as this will illuminate tail lights. If
you cannot leave the roadway, proceed at a lower speed and turn
on lights.
&&
The family of Claude Long Jr. of Hyrum, has requested a card shower in honor of his 85th birthday Saturday, June 18. Family will celebrate this milestone with a dinner a Maddox.
Claude, the only son of Claude and Opal Long, was born June 18, 1937. He grew up in Colorado, with his three sisters and graduated from Alamosa High School in 1955. He married Sharon Thayn in March of 1959. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan LDS Temple in 1961. He worked in the insurance business for 25 years, the banking industry for 17 years, 10 years in retail and eight years driving a shuttle. He served as a Hyrum City Councilman for 12 years and was the Grand Marshal for Hyrum 4th of July parade. He’s served on the Senior Citizen Center board, the museum board and was the Mountain Crest band booster president.
His family includes wife of 63 years, Sharon Long of Hyrum; children, Cyndi and Jeff Falor of Hyde Park, Rodney and Cindy Long of Dayton, ID, Valorie Hancock of Hyrum, Byron and Anissa Long of Cheyenne, WY, and Nanette and Chris Jansen of Pierce, NE; 21 grandchildren (1 deceased); and 34 great-grandchildren (1 deceased).
Anyone wanting to send Claude a card wishing him a happy 85th can send cards to PO Box 332, Hyrum, UT 84319.