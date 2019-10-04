Calvin Cressall celebrated his 90th birthday on Sept. 28 with his family and more grand and great grandchildren than he could have imagined. Good food and plenty of cake and ice cream to top it off with. Calvin enjoyed reminiscing and sharing stories with everyone. He was even able to blow out those candles, with a little help from his great grandchildren.
Calvin is a Korean War vet who was awarded the Purple Heart. He's also a beloved former LDS bishop. Calvin is an expert craftsman and is always meticulous in his work. Since retiring as a general contractor, he has been busy creating wood projects on his lathe, watercolor painting of mountain scenes, and exploring his creativity in cutting, cleaning, and staining odd-shaped roots and branches from trees into works of art.
Calvin and his late wife, Elizabeth, have four sons which have grown to 21 grandchildren and 44 great grandchildren. Almost all were able to attend and share this special day with our family patriarch.