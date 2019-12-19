This pretty lady will be turning 60 on December 23. Cyndi has aged well and doesn't look a day past 40! She was born in Lincoln, Nebraska and raised in Hyrum, Utah. Cyndi now resides in North Logan, Utah, with her husband Jeff. Together, they raised 4 amazing children and have 6 of the sweetest grandchildren.
Her family wanted to express their love and gratitude towards her as she celebrates this momentous birthday. Cyndi demonstrates the purest form of what it means to be a mother. Her compassionate nature and warm heart helps her love and care for her family. No matter the circumstances, she is always right by your side with kind words and never ending support. They feel blessed to have such an impactful person in their lives.
When it comes to being the World’s Best Grandma; Cyndi takes the cake! She creatively finds ways to make memories with her grandkids. She is their number one fan and biggest supporter. Whether it be a soccer game, dance revue, school performance, or basketball game; you will always find her on the sidelines or in the crowd.
Words can’t fully express how much she is loved and appreciated by her family and friends. They couldn’t have asked for a better wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is simply the best and deserves to be spoiled with love and kindness on her special day.