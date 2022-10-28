The family of Darwin Jensen would like to wish him a happy 90th birthday. Darwin was born October 30th, 1932, in Hyrum, Utah, to Carlos and Wilda Saunders Jensen. He was the apple of his father’s eye and spent his early childhood helping on the family farm. His dad died when he was seven and his mother moved Darwin and his brother Dee Ray to Hyde Park. Darwin loved helping his Grandpa Saunders with construction work and farming. His mother married George Ashcroft when he was 15 and moved to a new home in Hyde Park with his stepbrothers, Wendell and Merlin. He was lucky enough to grow up around many cousins and friends and has maintained those relationships throughout his life. He graduated from North Cache High School and the school is still standing despite his teenage pranks!
Darwin married Jeannine Bott from Millville in 1956. They had two children, Lisa and Carlos. They lived in Roy where Darwin was active in the Jaycees. They later divorced. Darwin met and married Florene Roundy Christiansen and added her children Donnette, Neal, Janna and Tara to the family. Darwin built his home on the Providence bench where he still lives today. The family spent many happy hours camping, riding minibikes and rock hunting.
Darwin is a Korean War Veteran and served in the Navy on a minesweeper, the USS Chatterton. In June he was able to travel to Washington D.C. with the Utah Honor Flight. While there, he and 74 other veterans were able to visit the war memorials, Arlington Cemetery and were honored at a banquet.
Darwin attended Weber State College and studied Manufacturing Engineering. He worked at Hill Air Force Base for many years and after retirement opened his own jewelry making store “Custom Creations.” He taught many adult education classes in silversmithing and faceting of gemstones. He was active in the Cache Gem and Mineral Society and served as President for many years. He loves rock hounding and has hunted rocks throughout the western United States.
Darwin has always worked with kids. He was a scout leader for many years in Providence and loved the relationships with “his scouts”. He still frequently has someone at the house learning gem cutting or geology. He never missed any of his kid’s ballgames, band concerts or music recitals. He still tries to attend all his grandchildren’s special events. He even went to a baby shower for his great grandchild last Saturday. That great grandchild will be the 86th member of his family! Look what you did! Happy Birthday Darwin. We love you.
