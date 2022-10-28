Support Local Journalism

The family of Darwin Jensen would like to wish him a happy 90th birthday. Darwin was born October 30th, 1932, in Hyrum, Utah, to Carlos and Wilda Saunders Jensen. He was the apple of his father’s eye and spent his early childhood helping on the family farm. His dad died when he was seven and his mother moved Darwin and his brother Dee Ray to Hyde Park. Darwin loved helping his Grandpa Saunders with construction work and farming. His mother married George Ashcroft when he was 15 and moved to a new home in Hyde Park with his stepbrothers, Wendell and Merlin. He was lucky enough to grow up around many cousins and friends and has maintained those relationships throughout his life. He graduated from North Cache High School and the school is still standing despite his teenage pranks!

Darwin married Jeannine Bott from Millville in 1956. They had two children, Lisa and Carlos. They lived in Roy where Darwin was active in the Jaycees. They later divorced. Darwin met and married Florene Roundy Christiansen and added her children Donnette, Neal, Janna and Tara to the family. Darwin built his home on the Providence bench where he still lives today. The family spent many happy hours camping, riding minibikes and rock hunting.


