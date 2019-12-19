Dawna Daw Carlisle was born on December 21, 1929, in Holladay, Utah. She was the fourth of seven children born to Albert William Daw and Helen Rebecca Bawden. Her father was a dairy farmer which was a blessing to her family as she was born at the very start of the great depression. She was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings throughout her life. She is currently a greeter for sacrament meeting, helping all feel welcome. She attended Granite High School and graduated from there in 1948. It was while she was in high school that she met her eternal companion, Milton Eugene Carlisle. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple and spent their early years in the Salt Lake Valley where Milton was employed by Mountain Fuel Supply Company. It was there that three of her five children were born; Kenneth, David, and Connie (Bodily). In 1957, when natural gas came to Cache Valley, Milton and Dawna moved to Logan. As a couple they were active in square dancing, boat club, and bowling. It was also in Logan that their final two children were born; Dana (Sorenson) and Terrisa (Berg). Dawna has 31 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. She sold Avon and was the secretary for the Riverside Elementary School when it was first opened and also worked at Wilson and Adams Elementary Schools. Her family will have a family celebration for her birthday next summer. We love you Mom, you are the best.