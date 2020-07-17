The family of Deanne Heslop Hendry is excited to announce and celebrate her 80th birthday.
Deanne was born on July 30, 1940, in Ogden, Utah. She was the first child of Lamont William and Floris Anderson Heslop. She grew up in Ogden with siblings Sherman and Dixie.
She attended school in Ogden and graduated from Weber High School. She attended Weber State College until she began working at Thiokol in the M-585 Laboratory office, where she met the love of her life, Gary Hendry. They were married on December 11, 1959, in the Logan LDS Temple.
Deanne and Gary have four children, Lori Lundberg (Gary), Logan, Mark Hendry (Lori), Layton, Toni Little, Logan, and Jason Hendry (Cassie), Wellsville. They have 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Mom began taking piano lessons when she was quite young and was called at age 14 to play in church. She also played the piano for several dance instructors and taught lessons for many years. We don’t remember a time when she didn’t play the piano or the organ for church callings. She has accompanied many singers and choirs for social occasions, funerals and community programs through the years.
When we were still quite young, she and her mother-in-law, Neta Hendry, put together a musical program for the Sunday night Founder’s Day Celebration. It was such a success that they were asked again and again over the years. It’s now an annual tradition in Wellsville. They also were in charge of the Dairy Princess pageant for the city numerous times. Together with their husbands, Deanne and Neta built numerous floats representing Wellsville for the valley parades and designed and built community booths for Wellsville City at the Cache County Fair.
Mom has always been a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has always been diligent in her callings whether it was playing the piano or organ, working in the Sunday School or with the young women or serving as the Relief Society president. She also served for many years as an officiator in the Logan Temple.
Mom is a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is the hub of our family and makes sure that we get together as often as possible. She has epic Halloween and Easter parties that we all look forward to, and Christmas is always amazing. She is a wonderful cook, seamstress, crafter and gardener. We all are grateful recipients of crocheted hot pads, dishcloths and embroidered dishtowels. The grandchildren are especially fond of her cooking and love when she makes sugar cookies and “special” Rice Krispy Treats!
Mom is the most positive person that we know. She always looks on the bright side no matter the situation. She’s very kind and compassionate and is always helping those around her. It’s a common occurrence for family, friends and neighbors to benefit from her cooking. If you’re having a bad day she will definitely cheer you up!
She’s been the most wonderful mother we could ever have. She’s always supported us in everything that any of us have ever done. Not only does she show up for her husband and children but also for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She’s taught us all so much and we will forever be grateful for her.
Mom, we feel so blessed to have you for our mother and wish you the best birthday ever.
Thank you for all you’ve done for us, we love you very much!