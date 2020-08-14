Don W. Bailey, was born on the family farm east of Wellsville during the Great Depression. He will celebrate his ninetieth birthday on August 20, 2020.
Don grew up farming with a team of horses. Summers were spent living on the dry farm, tending crops and cattle. He played fast pitch softball and basketball through high school, and always had FFA projects. He and his brother, Reed, were members of the Rodeo Cowboys Assoc., riding bulls and bareback horses at rodeos throughout the west.
One of his favorite rodeo memories is of winning big money at a rodeo in Rexburg, Idaho. He took first place in each of two go-rounds of bull-riding and placed third in the bareback bronc riding. That brought him a sizable payday of $180.
Don was inducted into the United States Army in 1951. After basic training at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, he was home on leave for fourteen days. He and his high school sweetheart, Margaret Wyatt, decided to get married. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple four days before he left for a year-long tour of duty in Korea.
Following his discharge, they came home to Wellsville, and purchased the farm next door to where Don was born.
Don worked various jobs while farming on the side, but his heart was always on the farm. Around 1965, he purchased thirteen dairy cows and began giving full-time attention to his passions — the farm and his family.
Don served eighteen years on the Utah Dairy Commission, and as vice-chairman and chairman of the Beef Council. Many lifelong friendships developed as a result of his time with those groups.
Don was a member of the Wellsville Lions Club for thirty years, and served on the Wellsville City Board of Adjustments for forty-two years. He also served on various committees and boards representing agriculture in Cache County. He is an active member of the LDS church, serving in various callings throughout the years, including being a faithful and dedicated home teacher.
Don and Margaret have five children, Sandra (Paul) Garrett, Kathy (Russ) Piggott, Reed, Diane (Darren) Roundy, all of Wellsville, and Jan (Kirt) Lindley of Hyrum. They have fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren.
His family greatly appreciates the lessons that were taught by example: work hard, take care of your stewardship, finish what you start, be passionate about what you do. We admire his love of the land and his livestock, and his sacrifice over the years for his family.
Don’s family wants to wish him a very happy ninetieth birthday. We kindly request, instead of in-person visits, that cards and well-wishes be mailed to P.O. Box 53, Wellsville, UT 84339.