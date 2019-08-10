Alta is celebrating her 100th birthday on August 13th with her grandson Alan Durrant who was born on her 50th birthday. Alta Durrant was born in 1919 to Thomas and Alta Palmer in Winder, Idaho. She grew up in Winder where her father had a dry farm and a herd of dairy cows. Growing up with four brothers – Leo, Shirley, Dean and Quinn and three sisters – Maggie, Beulah and Della. On the farm she learned to work hard and help take care of her younger siblings. She graduated from high school in Preston and went to Ricks College and Utah State University then finally to Idaho State University later in life to graduate in 1969.
She met Cecil Durrant in Preston and they were married on January 3, 1939 in the Logan, Utah LDS Temple. They had seven children: Anne (Don) Sullivan, Tom (Bonnie) Durrant, Gordon (Colleen) Durrant, Marlene (Rod) Jenks, Larry (Lezlie) Durrant and Dean (Darlene) Durrant. Grandmother to 32 grandchildren, 63 great grand children and 2 great-great grandchildren. During her married life with Cecil they lived in Idaho Falls, Billings, Jerome and Tremonton, before settling in Pocatello. Cecil drove truck for several companies and it was Garrett Freight Lines that brought them to Pocatello where he stayed until he passed in 1976.
Alta is active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and during her long life she has served in many callings playing piano and the organ up to a few years ago. Her love of music developed at a young age playing piano in several bands and orchestras over the years. She served as the stake primary president in Jerome for 13 years. She was an active member of the Silver Chords Chorus at the Pocatello Senior Center as their main pianist until two years ago. Her love of music was instilled in her children and grandchildren.
Alta taught special education classes in Pocatello from 1966 to 1986 at Lincoln Elementary before retiring to serve a mission in San Diego. In 1991 she married Jay Tilby and moved to Burley, Idaho. Together they traveled the world visiting family and friends and enjoyed serving in the Boise LDS Temple for five years. After Jay passed away she married Russell Woolley and lived in Jerome until he passed away three years later. She came back to Pocatello and has spent her time with family and friends and staying active in the church serving as ward organist for many years. Alta has led an active life of service and dedication to both teaching and her family. Her family is celebrating at a private celebration on August 17th in Idaho Falls.