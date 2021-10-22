On October 24, 2021, Elaine Harrop will turn 80 years old. Elaine was born at home, in Smithfield, Utah, to George and Grace Peterson. She was the little sister to Darlene. Elaine grew up in Smithfield and lived there for 77 years. As a kid, summer days were spent laughing & playing throughout the neighborhood with her friends. Winters days were for sledding down Hinds Hill. One of her favorite past times was to lay on the grass & pick out shapes among the cloud formations. Some of her favorite childhood memories are of those times spent with her family at the movies, playing cards, or shopping in Logan. She enjoyed sleeping over at her grandpa & grandma Richardson’s home. Her love of family history began as a child. She loved to look through her grandma Richardson’s photos and ask questions about the relatives. She married Dennis Harrop on December 12, 1974, in the Logan LDS temple. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Amanda and Dawn. There were family Christmas parties, birthday celebrations and trips to Yellowstone & Jackson Hole. Dennis passed away in 1993 and now Elaine lives in Logan. Elaine had worked at Wurlitzer & Cache Valley Dairy. Elaine loves collecting rocks, she loves almost every kind of music and loves to make people laugh with jokes and pranks. Elaine also has 3 grandchildren, 2 nieces and 2 nephews, and 8 great nieces and nephews whom she loves and adores. We are blessed to have Elaine as a mother, grandmother and aunt. We love you! Happy 80th Birthday!