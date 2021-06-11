Five years ago, when you were turning eighty, I sat here trying to find the best words to describe you.
Now at 85, if someone can become, more caring, more stronger, working harder than ever before, that would be you.
With your kind caring heart and strong will, you have always been someone we’ve all looked up to.
You are an absolute amazing mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.
I’ve heard that behind every great man there is an even greater woman, that is definitely you.
May you continue to be blessed with strength and good health.
We love you so very much.
Have a very happy birthday.