Jack Nixon was born in Del Norte, Colorado, on March 31, 1931, to EJ Nixon and LaRue O. Nixon. He married Charlotte Macdonald on Dec. 18, 1953. They have 5 children, Ruelinda Stone (Fran), Tres, Scott (Shiree), Daniel (Kathy), Shanna Knowles (Darrin). 16 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.
Jack received a Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Management from BYU.
Masters Degree from USU in Business Administration. Served in the US Army as an Auditor at Sixth Army Headquarters San Francisco, CA. Served a Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Spanish American Mission.
Along side his family he has owned and operated various businesses, among which are: Farming, Cattle Ranching, Farm Machinery Dealership & Repair, Tire Recapping, Restaurant & Motel, Wholesale Grocery, Purchasing and Marketing Second Trust Deeds, Travel Agency, Carpet and Floor Covering, Lighting and Furniture, Farm and Ranch Sales. Currently owns and operates the following businesses: Land Development, Construction Company, Real Estate Company that includes Residential and Commercial Sales and Property Management.
Jack continues to work in the Real Estate Market on a regular basis. Interacting with family and long standing colleagues.
He is active in Professional, Civic and Church Organizations. He has served on Advisory Board for local Banks, a member of The National Association of Review Appraisers. Member of Land Use Committee of National Board of Realtors. Past President of Logan Board of Realtors and Logan Lions Club and Northern Utah Home Builders Association. Served 2 terms as Chairman of Utah Power & Light Consumer Advisory Board. Member of The Deans Advisory Council at USU College of Business. Logan Jaycees Outstanding Young Man of America 1986.
Jack has served as a Bishop for his Church on 2 occasions and also as a member of the Stake Presidency. He has spent his life counseling and serving others.
He is currently a SCORE Counselor, Member of Utah Coalition for Utah’s Future committee, Member of USU Community Issues Committee, Member of Directors for Utah Home Builders Association. Jack Nixon was recently awarded the “Citizen of the Year” by the Cache Chamber Of Commerce. No one deserves it more than Jack Nixon.
Happy 90th Birthday!!!! We LOVE You Dad, Grandpa, and Friend to Everyone!!!!!!!