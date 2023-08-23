Frank Hill is living a full life and is making new memories every day. Come join us in celebrating this special occasion and share in the memories and wisdom of this great man.
Frank was born in Smithfield, Utah on August 3l5t, 1933. He grew up in Cache Valley attending Smithfield Summit, Woodruff, North Cache and then Cache High School where he participated in band and track. Graduating high school in 1951, he attended USU until he was called to serve in the Eastern States Mission in June 1954.
Frank and RoMae Earl were married in the LOS Temple on September 17th, 1956. In October of that year Frank was called to serve his country, joining the Army. Much of his military service was spent in Korea as an Orderly and Driver to General George Cooledge.
After the Army, Frank and RoMae lived in Salt lake City where he graduated from the University of Utah in 1961.
His professional career included serving on the Salt Lake City Police Force for three years, then joining Uniroyal where he worked as a Company Sales Manager covering several states over the next eight years. He also worked in real estate and with Cobra Tire. In 1967 Frank and his family moved to River Heights where he lived for the next 48 years. It is here where he assisted in establishing Castilite.
Frank and RoMae have spent the last 9 years splitting their residency between The Villa in North Logan and a home in St. George.
Frank and RoMae are the proud parents of Scott, Steve, Sandi, and Mike and enjoy their 11 Grandchildren and 12 Great grandchildren.
When Frank is not serving his community and assisting neighbors, he enjoys golfing, reading, and fishing. Please join us in celebrating this special event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.