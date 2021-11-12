Gary H. Richardson is a man with a curiosity. His birthday on Nov. 30 marks 90 years of exploring and discovering.
Gary’s interest in what makes things tick has served him well over the years, in both his career and his personal life. It has served his children too, as they always knew he could tell them not only what makes ice cream so tasty and how to operate a ham radio, but what kinds of trains run in the Swiss Alps.
It was his curiosity that helped Gary become successful as a scientist and professor at USU, where his seeking resulted in many publications and inventions that benefited the international dairy industry.
He served as president of the American Dairy Science Association – the only Utahn to fill that role – and saw his graduate students go on to great success. In a tribute to the impact of his research and teaching, his name graces USU’s Dairy Products Laboratory.
Gary is the very definition of a Renaissance man, with his love not only of science, but of music and theater, religion, travel and learning.
His hearty laugh is contagious, and he has loved singing, playing the organ and the piano.
He and his wife of 67 years, Frances Marie Shoup Richardson, always welcome family to their home with a wide selection of Aggie ice cream.
The two traveled extensively, including sabbaticals to New Zealand, England and Ireland.
Gary has a life-long love of the South Pacific and embraced the Polynesian culture and people, from learning Hawaiian melodies on the ukulele to rubbing noses in greeting in the Maori way.
He and Fran served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – the first teaching high school in Western Samoa and the second teaching at BYU-Hawaii.
Besides serving as bishop and as a temple worker, he has been an example of faith, holding Family Home Evenings and family scripture study as soon as programs were initiated.
A number of organizations have been blessed by his service, including the Sons of Utah Pioneers and the Haight family organization. In his early years, he was elected student body president at USU, and later served in the U.S. Army. He earned a Ph.D. at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
His family is grateful for the love he shares with his six children, 26 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren. His children and their spouses are Linda and Pat Neeley, Louise and Daren Shaw, Denise and Rick Callister, Brian and Carol Richardson, Darci and James Singer, and Stephanie and Brent White.
They have been blessed by his example of making righteous choices and embracing all the world has to offer.