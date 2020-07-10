Geneil DeRyke Leishman made her entrance into this world on 12 July, 1940. Her parents are Frank & Nellie Leishman of Wellsville. She is the middle child of seven and loves her family. She was raised in Wellsville and helped work on the farm and in the home.
She has fond memories of playing ball, riding horses, climbing trees, swimming and riding bikes. She is a gatherer … a collector, beginning with bringing shells home from Bear Lake as a child.
She married Don Smart in Nov. 1960, and they enjoyed raising seven children: Keven, Tracy Ann, Jeffrey, Cynthia, Candice, James and Steven. Her life was busy supporting their activities. They have 20 grandchildren.
Music has been a big part of her life, giving piano lessons, accompanying people as they’ve performed. She has held many positions in the church.
In 1983, Geneil was asked to be a Cub Scout Bear Den Leader and was so excited about Scouting that she made it a part of her life. She has received the Silver Beaver Award.
Since Don retired, they have enjoyed traveling, doing genealogy and Family History, gathering firewood, working outside, being with family and friends, and fixing new recipes.