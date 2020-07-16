Happy 90th Birthday Dad!
George (Ed) Strickland was born in July 18, 1930 in Bell, California. He attended schools in the LA area, graduating from Franklin High School. He soon started dating his future wife (the love of his life for 69 years). He continued his love of baseball by playing for the LA All Star team while starting a new job as a machinist apprentice for the Southern California Railroad.
He took a leave of absence when he had the opportunity to try out for professional baseball in Texas. He did well and they offered him a contract. But he missed our mom so much he turned it down and went make to her in LA, his job, and started his family. He left the railroad soon after and began a new job at Moore Business Forms.
Not long after that he found out he was to be drafted into the Army so instead enlisted into the Air Force Reserves.
Soon he was activated and sent up to Mather Air Force Base in Sacramento, CA. He returned home and resumed his job at Moore’s, bought a cabin cruiser fishing boat, and did a lot of deep sea fishing and skin diving for lobsters and abalone.
He was offered a promotion as a Supervisor for the new Moore Business plant (now RR Donnelly) and transferred to Logan, Utah in 1967.
He bought a smaller fishing boat and continued to fish and golf, but also started hunting and trapping for muskrats, minks, and beaver. After is retirement in 1992 he continues most of those hobbies and does a lot more gardening, puttering around the garage repairing and building things, climbing ladders !!!, and helping neighbors when he can.
His kids are Steve, Felice, and Joe (who sadly passed away in 2018). He has 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Unfortunately, because of CoVid there will only be a small family gathering.