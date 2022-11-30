Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A life well lived, while building a great legacy.

Glade W. Davis was born December 9, 1927 to CR and Erma Chugg Davis (later divorced) of Providence Utah. He attended South Cache High School where he played football and made life-long friends. During High School, Glade met Carol Facer who later became his eternal companion and was married for 74 years prior to her passing in 2021. Glade served in the Navy and was recognized as part of our Country’s Honor Flight, flying back to Washington DC.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.