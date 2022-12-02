Open House in Tribute to Glade W. Davis
Come Celebrate Glade W. Davis’ 95th Birthday.
Where: Old Rock Church, 10 S Main St, Providence Utah
When: December 7th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A life well lived, while building a great legacy.
Glade W. Davis was born December 9, 1927, to CR and Erma Chugg Davis (later divorced) of Providence, Utah. He attended South Cache High School where he played football and made life-long friends. During High School, Glade met Carol Facer who later became his eternal companion and was married for 74 years prior to her passing in 2021. Glade served in the Navy and was recognized as part of our Country’s Honor Flight, flying back to Washington D.C.
Glade has served his community in many different capacities and finds great joy as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He and Carol served in the Missouri Independence Mission. They have enjoyed serving together throughout their life.
Glade is well-known as a distinguished entrepreneur. His career began in 1952 as a partner of the Logan Motor Company and his influence has spanned over many decades. After nearly 20 years, Glade founded Chrysler Dodge Country, USA where he later partnered with his 3 sons. The Davis Auto Group grew into the 4 different locations of Logan, Brigham City, Tremonton and Richfield. He served as the President of the Utah Auto Dealers Association and is the recipient of the Time Magazine Dealer of the Year Award. Glade sold his ownership of the Davis Auto Group to his 3 sons. The Auto Group has since evolved into the Heritage Auto Group, where it is now being led by 3rd and 4th generations and is currently made up of 7 different dealerships throughout Utah and Wyoming.
Glade’s loyalty to family, friends, and customers is what makes him special. His “can do” attitude, optimism, and personal initiative has developed into a personal belief that all things are possible. At the great age of 95, Glade is still interested in serving his many family members, faith, community and customers. He wishes to express his profound gratitude for the customers that have shown their patronage over the many years.
If asked, Glade would say that his wife Carol has been his greatest partner and contributor to his success and her loss has been most difficult. Among all his greatest achievements, Glade’s greatest treasure is his family. His 5 children, 25 grandchildren, 73 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren wish to honor him for his loyalty and devotion to family, community and faith.
Please come join us for the Open House in Tribute to Glade W. Davis and in Celebration of his 95th Birthday.
