Glen R. Hansen will celebrate his 100th birthday February 13, 2020. He was born in Logan, Utah, to Moroni and Nora Hansen in their home @ 648 North Main Street. Glen grew up in Logan, attended Logan schools and graduated from Logan High School in 1938. As a young boy he worked hard at any jobs available during the depression.
Glen was one of many who joined the Army Air Corps to serve his country during World War II. He spent the war flying raids over Germany. He received many medals for his service including 2 Purple Hearts, 2 Silver Stars, 4 Air Medals, 1 Distinguished Flying Cross, and a letter of Commendation from Winston Churchill, Prime Minister of England. His children and grandchildren have heard him say many times, “I shouldn’t be alive today!” He shared his war experiences with many youth groups and always desired to have the younger generation understand what it means to be a proud American.
After 4 years of service in the Air Corps, with an honorable discharge, he returned to Utah, and married Jean Neff of Salt Lake City on May 24, 1946. They were blessed with 2 daughters, Susan and Sherry, while living in Washington State, where Glen and Jean lived most of their 33 year marriage. Glen was an Office Machine Representative and distributed office machines mainly in Washington, Alaska and Hawaii. He was a workaholic and enjoyed the many years of travel. He was able to retire in 1979, shortly after the death of his wife Jean. Glen returned to Logan to live after his retirement.
Upon arriving in Logan, Glen looked up a dear high-school friend who had been a widow for many years. He married Martha S. Harward on August 13, 1979. They have been together for 40 years and are currently living at Legacy House in Logan. Martha will also be 100 in August. The family will celebrate his birthday with an Open House on Feb. 15, 2020, from 2-4 p.m.