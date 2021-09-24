On September 27, Gloria “Tizzy” Thurston Earl will officially celebrate her first 90 years on earth. Gloria was born in Hyde Park, Utah, in 1931 to Ollie and Wilda Thurston and an older brother, LaMar. Terry and Shirlene later joined the family, and Gloria was thrilled to be an older sister.
Mom attended Hyde Park Elementary, Smithfield Junior High, and graduated from North Cache High School. For over 70 years, she has remained good friends with her Class of ’49 classmates. She met our dad, Don C. Earl, while working as a waitress her senior year of high school. He tipped her fifty cents on a five-cent drink, and the rest is history. They married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on October 14, 1949.
In 1952 Don and Gloria moved to River Heights and raised five children, Shari, Craig, Joni, Cyndi, and Lori, while cultivating close friendships during their 43 years there. Once all their children were in school, Mom attended Hollywood Beauty School and later continued her education as a “non-traditional student” at Utah State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree at the age of 54.
Mom could talk dad into most anything, although most times he went along reluctantly. In fact, she’s the one who named him “Grumpy,” which the rest of us refer to him affectionately. However, she didn’t have to talk too hard to convince him to purchase a second home in St. George, and they both grew to love the warm winters spent in Southern Utah. She later convinced Dad to try living on the north side of the valley, and they sold their Logan home after living there for ten years to move to Smithfield, all while continuing to gain more lasting and meaningful friendships.
Eighteen months after our father passed away in 2009, Mom chose to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, gaining more dear friends as she served in the Family History Center in Salt Lake City.
In true Tizzy fashion, Mom will be partying all weekend, including a family celebration with her only living sibling, Shirlene (Roland Davies, deceased); her five children, Shari (Lee Badger, deceased), Craig (Lorraine), Joni (Steve Miller), Cyndi (Danny Wiser), Lori (Bob Andres); 37 grandchildren (including spouses) and 47 great-grandchildren, who all know her affectionately as, “Nana.”
On Sunday, Sept. 26, friends and family are invited to extend their well wishes at an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Towne Center Villas Clubhouse, 295 East 2280 North in North Logan. A specific request has been made for no gifts.