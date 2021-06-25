Harold “Blaine” Parker will celebrate his 90th birthday on July 5, 2021. He is the son of Harold and Ruth Parker and was born in Wellsville, Utah. His siblings include Thelma (Jerald) Seeholzer and Bonnie (Ron) Case, all of which reside in Wellsville, Utah. Brother Tom Parker passed away in 2014.
Blaine’s childhood was spent in Wellsville, he attended Floradell Elementary and graduated from South Cache High School in 1949 where he was voted “Most Popular Boy.”
Blaine married Gladys Jorgensen on June 20, 1951, in the Logan LDS Temple. Gladys passed away on December 7, 2012. Blaine served in the Armed Services for two years active-duty part of which he served at Camp Cook, California and the remainder in Frankfurt, Germany. He was discharged in December of 1953 and worked at Hill Air Force Base as a Supply Systems Analyst.
Blaine then began working at Defense Property Disposal Region One in Ogden, Utah, as a Marketing Specialist. He attended Auctioneer School in 1970 and became the “mannerly, silver-haired gentleman auctioneer.” He auctioned everything from airplanes to machine tools. He retired in 1990 from the Defense Logistics Agency but continued doing auctioneering of competitive oil and gas lease sales for the Bureau of Land Management and traveled frequently throughout the Western United States until he finally retired in 2014.
In his younger days, Blaine enjoyed bowling, traveling, hunting, and fishing. He makes friends wherever he goes with his positive attitude and charm.
Blaine has four daughters: Jannette (Kurt) Heywood of Layton, Utah, Katherine Parker of Hooper, Utah, Teresa (Kent) Harris of North Logan, Utah, and Tamara Parker of Lehi, Utah. He has 16 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
An open house will be held for Blaine on Monday, July 5, 2021, from 5:30 - 7:00 p.m. at the Wellsville City Square Bowery (next to the Wellsville Tabernacle) located at 75 South 100 East, Wellsville, Utah. Light refreshments will be served.