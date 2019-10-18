Jennette Johnson Hawkes will turn 80 this Thursday, October 24, 2019. An Open House will be held on Saturday October 26th from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the City Creek Ward Meeting House located at 150 South 100 East in Richmond, Utah. All friends, family, acquaintances, or people who would like to be acquainted are invited to come and celebrate this wonderful occasion.
Jennette was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, to James John Johnson and Jennette Fletcher Johnson. She was the middle child of 5 girls (Caroline, Elizabeth, Jennette, Catherine and Ruth). She grew up in Rock Springs where she attended High School and participated in many extra-curricular activities and was one of the speakers in her High School Graduation in 1957. She then attended and graduated from the LDS Business College, and continued forward with her education at the University of Utah.
Jennette has 6 children (Jaunaree, John, Minnie, Lennonie, Quintin and Jay) from her marriage to Don Apedaile. She then married Steve Hawkes, adding his 4 children (LuAnn, Dwight, Curtis and Mary) to make a very busy life as a Mother to 10.
Jennette has worked many jobs, including Skyline Oil Company, the Richmond Post Office and the Smithfield Post Office. She worked at the Smithfield Post Office for 30 years until she retired in 2005.
She has served in her community and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in a variety of capacities, including Gospel Doctrine teacher, Relief Society President and Ward Chorister. She and Steve served as missionaries at Heber Valley Camp from April 2007 to October 2008. Steve passed away from a Brain Tumor in March of 2009, and is still greatly missed.
Jennette has a continuing legacy of hard work, kindness, service, love and conquering the challenges sent her direction. She has given her all to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting them physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually through the good, the bad, and the just plain ugly times.
To celebrate her 70th birthday Jennette went on a 70 mile bike ride with her kids. This year she has graciously consented on something a little less vigorous, but just as fun. Please come and join in this celebration.