Ivan Reed Glenn was born on December 31, 1939, in Wellsville, Utah. Reed was born to Ivin Parker and Martha Murray Glenn. He was the second of five children. Growing up he lived in Wellsville where he met LaDeane Jones. They were later married on December 23, 1959, in the old purple church located in Wellsville. Shortly after they started a family and John (Squatty) was the first of five children. Later Deborah K. joined their family followed by Kimberly Ruth, Jeffery Dean and my personal favorite Ivan Dee (the best mistake ever).
Over the years Reed has worked many jobs, including helping to build Porcupine Dam by filling the cracks with clay. He spent fourteen years working on a ranch in Idaho for the Hutchinson's and another six months for Art Linkletter. He enjoyed ranching and raising his family. Reed returned to Wellsville to assist his father in running the family farm while also being employed by Miller's, where he later retired after thirty years.
Reed supported his kids and grandkids in high school rodeo, and he has always enjoyed taking them and being a part of those life changing memories. He met many wonderful people and friends on the rodeo trail and sees them in Angie's, and The Hyrum Short Stop drinking coffee or the livestock sale on Tuesday mornings. Hawn's will always be his favorite coffee shop, not just because the coffee was delicious, but the company there as well.
Reed and LaDeane celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on December 23, 2009.
Reed lost his lifelong sweetheart on July 1‚ 2010.
Reed has 17 grandkids and 28 great grandkids.
Reed met Susie Kleinsmith May of 2012 got the courage to ask her out and when she accepted he promptly forgot to take her out until a year later, and they have been sparring partners since. Reed loves watching soccer, basketball and everything in between when in comes to the grandkids. Reed and Susie frequent Molly’s Cafe in Snowville for breakfast. Reed loves a good drive on a beautiful day. Every now and then Reed brings home a new horse and sometimes gets to keep it. Some of his favorite trips have been to Australia, Canada and to the top of the Wellsvilles on a horse and in a helicopter. Please come and enjoy Reed to celebrate and share a memory for Reed's 80th birthday of January 4, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hyrum Civic Center. Reed has been blessed with a happy, healthy life full of friends and family.