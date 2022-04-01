Janice was born April 3, 1932, to Luther and Geneva Murray. She grew up on the family farm tending the livestock and working the fields with her four older siblings in the wild west town of Wellsville, Utah.
Raised a child of the Great Depression and of World War Two, she learned to live on what they had and to share what they had with those less fortunate. She learned the value of the old adage: “Waste not-want not,” a value she carries to this day. Whether it’s doing her crossword puzzles by the light from the window or saving every cool whip container she sees. Somehow more lids than containers!
She attended school at Wellsville Elementary and high school at South Cache in Hyrum.
She married the love of her life, Earl Reed Parker, and together they raised six children. Susan McBurney (Jeff), Brent (deceased) (Becky), Kim (Marla), Janet Maurer, Steve (Loy), and Travis (Tracee). She is grandmother to 22, great grandmother to 32 with one on the way, and great-great grandmother to 4 with one on the way.
During our childhood, one of mom’s many skills was being an excellent seamstress, making a lot of our clothes. Later taking those skills into the workforce at Mode-O-Day. She spent five years working there, honing her craft. Sometimes practicing on her fingers rather than the fabric provided.
After the birth of her surprise child, Travis, she went to work at Tri-Miller Pack (Thorn Apple Valley.) She retired in 1994, leaving many friends made during those twenty five years. She and dad then spent several years as caretakers at Hyrum City Park in Blacksmith Fork Canyon.
After retirement, and even before, they traveled extensively. Proud to have visited all fifty states, Canada, and Mexico. They had many exciting adventures during this time. None more memorable than the day they spent stranded in New York City on September 11, 2001. A day none of us will ever forget.
Dad passed away on March 16, 2012, and mom has dearly missed him ever since. Sadness struck again exactly one year later when Brent passed away of MS. But thanks to family and to all her great friends and neighbors in the great town of Hyrum, she gets along better than any 90-year-old you’ve ever seen!
There will be an open house in honor of Janice’s 90th birthday at the Hyrum Civic Center on Sunday, April 3, 2022, from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m.
Janice would love to have everyone stop by to visit and share some memories. She requests there be no gifts please! The only presents she wants is your presence.
Happy Birthday Grandma Tickle!