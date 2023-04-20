Jay Andersen is 90 years young today! He is the first child born to J. Lowell and Ann Bair Andersen. He grew up on the family farm in Hyrum with his brother, Sherman Andersen and his sister, Sherrill Wilson. Jay met his sweetheart, Louise Muir of Mendon while attending South Cache High School and they were married on September 20, 1951. Sadly, Louise passed away in 2018 after nearly 67 years of marriage.
Jay and Louise raised 4 children; Dennis Jay Andersen of Hyrum, UT, Debra Lou Winchester of Santa Monica, CA, LeeAnn (Dave) Ferrara of St. George, UT and Joni (Wade) Harrison of Logan, UT. Jay also has 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren that he loves dearly.
In his early years, Jay knew farm life wasn’t for him, so he jumped at the opportunity to hit the road with his young family and eventually followed a management career in the potato processing industry. He worked many years for J.R. Simplot, who sent Jay to Carberry, Manitoba, Canada in the early 1960’s to help build a processing facility there. After retiring from Simplot, Jay started his own consulting company working all across the U.S, Canada, Guatemala and West Germany. He was also awarded 2 U.S. patents for processes he developed.
Jay began collecting rocks at the age of 9 and hasn’t stopped collecting in the more than 80 years since! He has spent many happy hours polishing rocks, faceting gems and doing beautiful sliver work. He is also skilled at woodworking, making unique chairs by hand for his wife and each of his children. Jay is an active member of the Cache Rock and Gem Club. He still loves to go out rock hunting and travelling to rock shows with his good friend, Anita. He also enjoys his daily visits to his favorite coffee shop with his faithful dog, Bubbles.
Please join us for light refreshments on Saturday, October 22nd from 2 pm to 4 pm at the Elite Hall, 98 West Main Street in Hyrum, UT to celebrate Dad’s 90th birthday. Happy Birthday Dad!
