Jay Andersen - new

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

Jay Andersen is 90 years young today! He is the first child born to J. Lowell and Ann Bair Andersen. He grew up on the family farm in Hyrum with his brother, Sherman Andersen and his sister, Sherrill Wilson. Jay met his sweetheart, Louise Muir of Mendon while attending South Cache High School and they were married on September 20, 1951. Sadly, Louise passed away in 2018 after nearly 67 years of marriage.

Jay and Louise raised 4 children; Dennis Jay Andersen of Hyrum, UT, Debra Lou Winchester of Santa Monica, CA, LeeAnn (Dave) Ferrara of St. George, UT and Joni (Wade) Harrison of Logan, UT. Jay also has 9 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren that he loves dearly.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.