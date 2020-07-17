Jeannine and Rondo Christensen of River Heights are both celebrating their 90th birthdays this week on July 15 and 18.
Jeannine came to the Lunt Family in Cedar City on July 15, 1930. She was welcomed by her parents Lanell and Lucy Lunt and brother Mitchell. She has three younger sisters.
Rondo was born in Oasis, Millard County, on July 18, 1930, the son of Alma and Sylvia Christensen. He is the 6th child in a family of 7 sons and 1 daughter.
Rondo and Jeannine met at BAC (now SUU) in Cedar City in 1948. They both graduated with Associate Degrees in 1950. Rondo then left on a LDS Mission in North Carolina and Virginia. Jeannine went on to Utah State (now USU), and BAC again, graduating in 1952. She was teaching at the West Elementary in Cedar City when Rondo returned.
They were married in the St. George Temple Dec. 27, 1952. They welcomed 4 children to their family. Craig (Bonnie) Centerville, UT, Eric (Izabel) Toulouse, France, Lisa McKenna (Quinn) Menlo Park, CA, and Lane (Tanjia) Longmont, CO. They have 24 grandchildren (11 spouses) and 21 great grandchildren.
After graduating from Utah State in 1954, Rondo, Jeannine, and Craig went on to Cornell University in Ithaca, NY, where he received Masters and PhD degrees. He joined the faculty at Utah State as a Professor of Economics in 1957, retiring in 1994 having taught for 37 years. During this time the family lived in Bolivia, South America for 2 years on the USU contract with USAID.
In retirement they served 2 missions at Temple Square and the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City.
Life is slowing down and they are residing at Maple Springs in North Logan at the present time.
The planned birthday celebration will be postponed until the family can safely be together again.