On September 16, Eldon Jenson celebrates his 90th birthday. However, this past July, most of his family gathered together for an early celebration of the occasion, because when one approaches 90 years old, one party is just not enough!
Attending the party was his wife of 66 years, his three children, eight grandchildren (and some assorted spouses) and many great-grandchildren. Family is the joy of Dad’s life — nothing makes him happier than having the house full of the people he loves most. Dad continues to enjoy cookies, puzzles, cards and dominoes, and if you ask who won last, he’ll always say it was Mom.
We are so grateful for our dad — for his continued love, support and words of wisdom — and hope there will be many more birthdays ahead.