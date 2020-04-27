Joan Humpherys from River Heights celebrates her 90th birthday on April 29th. She is the wife of Boyd Humpherys. What an accomplishment to see so much of life and to do it with such excitement. She shares this special day with her twin sister Janee, born to Percy and Gladys Smith in Logan, Utah. In fact, growing up as a twin must have been so much fun that she decided to start the family out with giving birth to twins, Richard and Robert. Eventually came Nancy, Judy, John, Kathy, Jeanne and Janet. And add to that, several foster Indian children over the years to make life more merry. Mom was an example of dedication in the home as she took care of every needful thing, making sure everyone was well fed, clothed and clean. How can you put a value on the nurturing of a loving mother? Saying “I can’t” was never a response she would accept. It was always “yes you can, I know you can.” Mom has dedicated her life to her family choosing us over all other things the world has to offer. And yet she still found time for friends, social events, and various clubs, often with one or two of the children in tow. Holidays and birthdays were always special around the house with relevant decorations and celebrations for each event. These special days never slipped by without well planned family activities. In fact even to this day every child, grandchild, and great grandchild receives individual attention on their own special day. What an example and legacy we have to look back upon! Thank you Mother! On behalf of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren scattered around the country, in gratitude, we wish you a very Happy Birthday!