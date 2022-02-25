Providence, Utah — Joseph S. Garcia, a member of the Greatest Generation, celebrated his 103rd birthday on Friday. Born in Kansas City, Kansas, in 1919 during the Spanish Flu pandemic, he came of age in Fresno, California, during the Great Depression and later went on to serve his country as an infantryman. After the war, he returned to California, settling in the San Francisco Bay Area, to raise a family and live the American Dream.
He moved to Salt Lake City in 1989 after his retirement, in part because of his great love for the outdoors and Utah’s scenic beauty.
His war service began in July 1944. Despite his employment in a critical war industry, he joined the US Army and after completing basic combat training at Camp Roberts, California, he was assigned to the 41st Infantry Division in the Western Pacific. Soon after his arrival, he participated in the liberation of the Philippines, fighting against Japanese marines on Zamboanga Island.
After Japan’s unconditional surrender, he went with his unit, the 3d Battalion, 163d Infantry Regiment, to Hiro, Japan, for occupational duty, until he returned to the United States in January 1946.
From war’s end until his retirement 43 years later, he worked as a foundryman in San Francisco and San Jose, California, and was also a fixture at Candlestick Park during San Francisco Giants games, where he worked as a concessionaire.
In 1940, he married Katherine Lujan in Fresno, California, and together they raised a son and four daughters. In addition to his children, he has 10 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and nine great, great grandchildren.