smiths birthday

It’s time to celebrate! Josephine MaRea Smith is 100 and ready to dance and sing! Her family is having a celebration in her honor on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Senior Citizen’s Center, 375 Canyon Road, Smithfield, Utah, located at Mac Park.

Josephine MaRea Smith was born August 13, 1922, in Hatch, Idaho. She is the daughter of Fredrick and Annie Estella Johnson. She attended school in Hatch and Bancroft, Idaho, graduating from North Gem High School. She studied nursing in Salt Lake City, Utah, and became an LPN. She worked as an LPN in Afton, Wyoming and Logan, Utah.

