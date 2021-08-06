It’s time to celebrate! Josephine MaRea Smith is 99 and ready to dance! Her family is having a celebration in her honor on August 14, 2021.
Josephine MaRea Smith was born August 13, 1922, in Hatch, Idaho. She is the daughter of Fredrick and Annie Estella Johnson. She attended school in Hatch and Bancroft, Idaho, graduating from North Gem High School. She studied nursing in Salt Lake City, Utah, and became an LPN. She worked as an LPN in Afton, Wyoming and Logan, Utah.
Josephine married John Sivell Smith on October 12, 1942. They had farms in Thatcher, Idaho; Auburn, Wyoming and Trenton, Utah. They moved to Smithfield, Utah, and had a large yard and garden to “farm” with apple and pear trees and many roses.
Josephine is a farm girl at heart and loves horses and cows. Her favorite memories are of the horses she rode as a girl in Chesterfield, Idaho, at the farm of her father and mother. She enjoys watching old time movies, watching her roses and fruit trees grow and giving special attention to her little dog, Daisy.
Josephine is surrounded by her loving family including Janice (Kenneth (deceased) Garner, Bountiful, Utah; John Lynn Smith (deceased), Jo Marie (Steven) Poppleton, Chubbuck, Idaho; Beth (Doyle) Serr, Chubbuck, Idaho; Gayle J. Smith (deceased); Clair (Christina) Smith, Hyrum, Utah; Marilyn (Terry) Christensen, Smithfield, Utah; and Melody (Kenneth) Dicken, Mapleton, Utah. She has 22 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren.